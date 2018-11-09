Friday 11.16 Saturday 11.17

Bruce Wood Dance celebrates founder will All Bruce lineup

It’s been about five years since choreographer Bruce Wood passed away suddenly, but his dance company has continued on with new commissions as well as classics from Wood’s repertoire. Well, the final concert series of the year is appropriately titled All Bruce: All three performances are classic dances by Wood himself, including his unforgettable Bolero and a tour-de-force featuring Nycole Ray. Dallas Voice Executive Editor Arnold Wayne Jones hosts a post-performance Q&A each night.

DEETS:

Moody Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St. 8 p.m.

BruceWoodDance.org.

Monday 11.12

Tan France of ‘Queer Eye’ judges Big Idea Competition at UTD

The University of Texas at Dallas’ annual Big Idea Competition is pretty much what it sounds like: Students (and others) present ideas, and win substantial prize money ($5,000 and more) for their pitches. Among the judges at this year’s event will be Tan France, the style guru on the Emmy-winning reboot of Queer Eye on Netflix… so you know he has quite an eye for a big idea

DEETS:

ATEC Auditorium in the UTD campus. 4:30 p.m.

UTDBigIdea.com.

Thursday 11.15

DIFFA’s Holiday Wreath Auction returns for 23rd fundraiser

For 22 years, DIFFA has not only held its big runway fashion show, but also flexed its design muscle in a holiday wreath auction. For the 23rd incarnation, arriving just before Thanksgiving, the eye turns to the boulevards of Paris. Marche de Noel is a French market-themed event, with celebrity decor all benefiting the AIDS service organization.

DEETS:

Fashion Industry Gallery,

1807 Ross Ave. $75. 7–10 p.m.

DIFFADallas.org.