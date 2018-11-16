Wednesday 11.21 — Sunday 12.30

Bah! Humbug! Scrooge is back at the Wyly

Dallas Theater Center has staged its holiday show A Christmas Carol for decades, and even though the script has stayed mostly the same for a decade, a rotating cast and director keep it fresh. This year, Tiffany Nicole Greene directs Alex Organ as Ebenezer Scrooge in this incarnation of DTC artistic director Kevin Moriarty’s adaptation, which for the 11th year also served as a fundraiser for the North Texas Food Bank.

DEETS:

Wyly Theatre,

2400 Flora St.

DallasTheaterCenter.org.

Friday 11.23 — Monday 12.24

Sugar plums, on deck! It’s time for ‘The Nutcracker’

You can always tell when it’s holiday season in North Texas: That’s when Texas Ballet Theater stages its annual Christmas pudding, aka Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. As always, Sir Ben Stevenson’s lively version of the gorgeous classic will have runs both in Fort Worth’s Bass Hall and Dallas’ Winspear. There’s no excuse not to see one and get in the yuletide mood!

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Nov. 23–Dec. 2.

Bass Performance Hall, 535 Commerce St., Fort Worth. Dec. 7–24.

TexasBalletTheater.org. ATTPAC.org. BassHall.com.

Saturday 11.17

The sound and the furry: DJ Barry Harris spins at Fur Ball

The bear community doesn’t go into hibernation just because the weather has gotten colder — they are coming out for it this weekend, with DJ Barry Harris spinning at Fur Ball. (Harris is from Toronto, so he’s used to the cold!) The dance event features some other treats, including free pizza at 9 p.m. and Icee Pops at midnight.

DEETS:

Marty’s Live. 4207 Maple Ave.

9 p.m. $8 in advance/$10 after midnight.

Search Facebook for details.