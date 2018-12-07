Tuesday 12.12 — Sunday 12.16

Ralphie sings in musical of ‘A Christmas Story’

In the 1940s, a boy from the Midwest longs for a BB gun, but suspects his parents won’t approve. That sense of longing, and the nostalgia of family during the holidays from the POV of a child, forms the basis of the hit film A Christmas Story, which was adapted as a stage musical by the team of Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman), which has a limited run at the Winspear this week.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Saturday 12.08

Teddy Bear Party returns to make holidays happy for kids

Since 2009, the Teddy Bear Party has held a big seasonal blowout that’s not only fun but brings some joy to underprivileged children by requiring a plush teddy bear for admission. It returns this Saturday to the Fashion Industry Gallery. DJ Blacklow spins, with a musical performance by Brian Justin Crum.

DEETS:

FIG, 1807 Ross Ave. 8 p.m.–2 a.m.

$50 plus 24-in. teddy bear required for admission.

TeddyBearParty.org.

Thursday 12.14

‘The Nutty Nutcracker’ makes fun of the holiday staple

You get many chances to see the traditional version of The Nutcracker, but once every year, Texas Ballet Theater pulls out all the stops to go more comic than heartwarming with The Nutty Nutcracker. Imagine how different Christmas morning would be with Edward Scissorhands rather than the Rat King! This zany parody dances into Bass Hall for one night only.

DEETS:

Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

TexasBalletTheater.org.

BassHall.com.