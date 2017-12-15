Saturday 12.16

Credo street choir rings in the holidays

Jonathan Palant has long had a passion for choral music, but that enthusiasm extends to doing good works in the community, as well. That’s one reason he established Credo, a “street choir” comprise of homeless and sheltered folks who nonetheless love to sing. For Christmas, Palant has devised two separate concerts both on the same day: Behold!, a family-focused, pay-what-you-can concert including the Children’s Chorus of Collin County and Rejoice!, an evening concert that features an appearance by the Booker T. Washington Choir. Both take place on the SMU campus.

DEETS: 1601 Bishop Ave. 4 p.m. (pay-what-you-can);

7:30 p.m. ($20 suggested donation).

CredoChoir.org.

Friday 12.15 — Saturday 12.16

Cirque Dreams returns for the ‘Holidaze’

Gay impresario Neil Goldberg’s Cirque Dreams offers stunning acts from sexy, talented and sometime death-defying artists, but he really hits his stride during Christmastime with his Holidaze show. An energetic sleighful of jugglers, acrobats, strongmen and musicians will delight everyone in three shows over two days.

DEETS: Verizon Theatre,

1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie.

Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

AXS.com.

Saturday 12.16

7th annual Teddy Bear Party welcome Perry Twins, Kristine W

The Teddy Bear Party began as a smallish gathering of members of the gay community to raise money and spirits for children during the holidays by donating time and a huggable toy bear. It has since grown into a popular holiday charity event benefiting Rainbow Roundup, Children’s Health, The Trevor Project and more. This year’s event includes performances from dance diva Kristine W and smokin’ DJs The Perry Twins.

DEETS: Hall of State at Fair Park,

2929 Grand Ave.

8 p.m.–1 a.m.

$50 requested minimum donation plus one new teddy bear (unwrapped).

TeddyBearParty.org.