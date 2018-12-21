FRIDAY 12.21 – SUNDAY 01.06
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ is here… inside your mind
Dallas Summer Musicals kinda reversed the order of two shows — this summer, we saw Love Never Dies, the sequel to Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera … and now the original monster worldwide hit returns to Dallas. There’s a reason it has endured: “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” “Think of Me” and a massive chandelier crash.
DEETS: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave.
DallasSummerMusicals.org.
FRIDAY 12.21 – MONDAY 12.31
DeGolyer House celebrates the beauty of the nativity scene
Nativity scenes can be realistic or abstract, made of crystal or resin, in miniature or life-sized. You get to experience all of those variations until the end of the year at the DeGolyer House inside the Dallas Arboretum. More than 500 creche scenes have been set out to wow you with their beauty and diversity.
DEETS: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road.
Daily 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Through Dec. 31.
DallasArboretum.org.