FRIDAY 12.21 – MONDAY 12.31

DeGolyer House celebrates the beauty of the nativity scene

Nativity scenes can be realistic or abstract, made of crystal or resin, in miniature or life-sized. You get to experience all of those variations until the end of the year at the DeGolyer House inside the Dallas Arboretum. More than 500 creche scenes have been set out to wow you with their beauty and diversity.

DEETS: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road.

Daily 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Through Dec. 31.

DallasArboretum.org.