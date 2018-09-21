Black Tie Dinner co-chairs Nate Robbins and David Robinson announced Thursday night, Sept. 20, that U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke will open this year’s dinner, set for Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

O’Rourke is challenging incumbent Republican Ted Cruz for one of two Texas seats in the U.S. Senate, and his populist appeals have gained him attention and supporters across the country. Polls over the last year have shown O’Rourke growing closer and closer to Cruz, and at least one poll — an Ipsos online poll of likely voters — put O’Rourke ahead by two points this week.

Black Tie co-chairs made the announcement at a Sponsor Party at Samuel Lynne Galleries, sponsored by Carol Meyer and Stephen Tosha of Merril Lynch’s Meyer Tosha Group.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.