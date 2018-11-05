About 100 supporters of Beto O’Rourke rallied at Alexandre’s on Saturday afternoon before block walking.

Actor Matt Bomer and comedian Dana Goldberg addressed the group, declaring that the entire country is relying on Texas to throw out the Senate’s most hated member, Ted Cruz. Bomer and Goldberg were in Dallas for that night’s Black Tie Dinner.

Tuesday is Election Day. Unlike during early voting, you must vote in your precinct on Election Day in most counties. To find your precinct polling location, go here for your Dallas County voting location and here for Tarrant County voting locations. In Collin County, vote in any of the county’s voting centers. Go here for Collin County voting centers.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. On Tuesday evening follow Dallas Voice for coverage of the many LGBT candidates running across the state.

— David Taffet