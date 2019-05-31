The Wet Deck at the W will be the site of several Pride-related events, including a drag show on May 31 and a fashion runway on June 28.

June Pride events extend beyond this weekend

ARNOLD WAYNE JONES | Executive Editor

The gay community has always looked outside the mainstream and the predictable to forge its own path in culture. In honor of that spirit, here are some events outside the festivities at Fair Park for you to consider making part of your Pride celebration this weekend and beyond.

May 31

Pride Month at the W. The W Victory Hotel in Uptown is getting into the swing of June with a planned slate of Pride-related events all month, kicking off tonight with a dance party and drag show. It starts with performances by Bleach, May May Graves and Frida Monet, followed by live music from electro-pop performer LEV.

Male Nude Painting Class. Although it’s not technically a Pride event, local artist Daniel Padilla offers an appealing way to kick off Dallas Pride Weekend with his latest Male Nude Painting Class. You keep your clothes on — someone else strips down to model for a painting lesson that’s BYOB and maybe a little naughty. Seating is limited; 7–9 p.m. Tickets at TipsyPicasso.com.

June 1

Rose Garden Party at the Stoneleigh. The Stoneleigh Hotel is hosting its second afternoon tea party… only instead of tea, the hotel will serve Moet & Chandon champagne, bites from Perle on Maple chef Wade Burch, signature cocktails, lush pink decor and florals, and even activities like painting and yard games. It’s the perfect pre-Pride event, especially if you want to stay in Uptown. The all-inclusive party costs $50, but use promo code ROSEALLDAY at the Eventbrite.com page for a $10 discount. 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

June 2

11th Annual Pride Backlot Party. Woody’s Sports and Video Bar is counter-programming Pride in Fair Park with its own Cedar Springs-based party, featuring live music from Brian Justin Crum, Jada Pinkett Fox, Denise Lee and Miss Gay Pride Houston Tara Dion and more. Noon–8 p.m.

June 7

MetroBall. The fundraiser and dance party welcomes Lisa Lisa, Maxine Nightingale and Robin S to its lineup of entertainers at S4. GDMAF.org.

June 13

Queer Me Out. A diverse collective of LGBTQIA+ community leaders will shed light on coming out in a panel discussion at the Living Room inside the W Victory Hotel, 7–9 p.m.

June 15

Dallas Southern Pride Presents: Juneteenth Unity Weekend. North Texas’ African-American Pride organization recognizes the historic event in black history with a celebration of queer folks of color. Events include a pool party at Cedar Canyon Dude Ranch, a party at Gas Monkey and a barbecue at Bachman Lake Park. DallasSouthernPride.com.

June 21

Summer Block Party in the Arts District. Following its successful launch in 2018, the Dallas Museum of Art has partnered with the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Dallas Arts District to expand its usual Late Nights at the DMA summer block party into a district-wide Pride event, including live musical acts, art tours, drag storytelling and more. DallasArtsDistrict.org/pride-block-party.

The View from UpStairs. Uptown Players’ newest show, arriving during Pride, is a musical about the tragic arson in a New Orleans gay bar that left many dead. A regional premiere at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Runs through July 7. UptownPlayers.org.

June 27

Fashion Show. A runway of fashions from designers including Dallas’ own L’Evenity (Venny Etienne), Nine Muses, Ain’t No Lady and more, with an all-star lineup of models and a special set from DJ Jeremy Word. The show will feature garments inspired by queer culture, in unisex designs. At the W Victory Hotel.