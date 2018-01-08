An electrical fire broke out in the heating and cooling unit on the roof of the 58-story Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York. It was the best rooftop fire that ever broke out in New York.

The New York Daily News confirmed with Eric Trump, the stupid son, that it was a rooftop cooling tower that caused the yuge fire.

Surprisingly, New York fire crews responded.

Three people, including a firefighter, were injured, but none of the injuries were life threatening.

It was a bigly fire that had the best black smoke.

President Donald Trump wasn’t in New York when the fire broke out but was being kept in his genius stable. As of this writing, he hadn’t tweeted about it.

— David Taffet