Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black announced on Instagram and Twitter that they are having a baby via surrogate. The caption to their picture was “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Black is a screenwriter who won an Oscar for his film Milk. Daley is known as an Olympic diver.

The couple has been together since 2013 and married in 2017. In 2013, Black was the featured speaker at the Dallas Black Tie Dinner and was generally considered one of the most inspiring speakers the event ever hosted.

Black’s Black Tie Dinner speech:

— David Taffet