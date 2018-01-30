The application process for Black Tie Dinner beneficiaries is open for the 37th annual dinner that will be held in November.

Human Rights Campaign remains the dinner’s national beneficiary. Up to 20 LGBTQ-supportive local organizations will be chosen as local beneficiaries. In its 36-year history, the dinner has distributed more than $23 million.

Black Tie Diner will bring back its successful new “First-Year Beneficiary” program that allows new organizations to participate with fewer requirements in their first year (fewer tables, raffles tickets, auction items to contribute and volunteer hours). In accordance with these decreased requirements, the organization’s share of the financial distribution will be proportionally less.

“We are excited to build upon the success in 2017 of our First-Year Beneficiary Program, which enabled us to engage with Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas and expand our outreach into the North Texas Community,” said Black Tie Dinner Co-Chair David Gifford-Robinson. “In addition to the First-Year program, 2017 also saw three new LQBTQ organizations selected as beneficiaries and we hope to continue to have a major impact on the community.

As the diversity and inclusiveness of our beneficiaries expands, it mirrors the reflection of our community and Dinner guests who are vital to our success,” adds Idelisa Benjamin, Black Tie Dinner Co-Chair.

“In addition to the First-Year program, 2017 also saw three new LQBTQ organizations selected as beneficiaries and we hope to continue to have a major impact on the community.” added Black Tie Dinner Co-Chair Idelisa Benjamin. “As the diversity and inclusiveness of our beneficiaries expands, it mirrors the reflection of our community and Dinner guests who are vital to our success.”

Beneficiary applications are available on the Black Tie Dinner website and are submitted electronically. To be eligible, candidates must have a tax-exempt status as determined by the IRS, be able to demonstrate significant service to the North Texas LGBTQ community and must use a majority of these funds for direct programs and services.

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 2. This year’s beneficiaries will be announced on March 29.

Questions regarding the beneficiary application process may be emailed to corela@blacktie.org.

— David Taffet