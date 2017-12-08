Watch DVtv On The Scene video of the distribution party here.

From Staff Reports

Black Tie Dinner board members distributed $1,155,000 to its 20 beneficiaries during its 2017 Wrap Party and Beneficiary Distribution event on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the W Hotel in Dallas. Beneficiaries include 19 North Texas agencies and organizations supportive of the LGBT community and the national Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Black Tie’s 2017 co-chair Nathan Robbins said the board was “thrilled to once again distribute well over $1 million to our beneficiaries, who work tirelessly every day to improve the lives of the LGBTQ community,” adding a “huge thank you to every sponsor, table captain and supporter, who together allow us to make such an incredible impact.”

The largest single donation went to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which received a check for $555,525. Locally-based beneficiaries and their donations are:

• AIDS Interfaith Network, $29,349

• AIDS Outreach Center, $26,787

• AIDS Services of Dallas, $38,187

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, $32,585

• Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ, $29,937

• Celebration Community Church, $28,362

• Congregation Beth El Binah, $27,612

• Equality Texas Foundation, $31,938

• Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund, $39,183

• Legacy Counseling Center, $29,187

• Legal Hospice of Texas, $28,637

• Northaven United Methodist Church, $34,181

• Promise House, $32,559

• Rainbow Roundup, $42,418

• Resource Center, $46,462

• Suicide and Crisis Prevention Center of North Texas, $14,019

• The Trevor Project, $27,662

• Turtle Creek Chorale, $29,637

• Uptown Players, $30,772

Black Tie Dinner also announced on Thursday that BBVA Compass is returning as the presenting sponsor for the 2018 dinner.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Rey Ocanas and BBVA Compass for their continued generous support,” noted Black Tie Co-chair David Gifford-Robinson. “Their brand line ‘Opportunities for All’ exemplifies the shared passion we have to come together and build a better tomorrow for the community.”

The 37th annual Black Tie Dinner will be held on Nov. 3 next year, again at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. For additional information about the dinner, visit blacktie.org.