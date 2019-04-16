The Black Women’s Defense League is organizing a rally on Saturday, April 20, from 1-3 p.m. at the Royal Crest Apartments, 3558 Wilhurt Ave., in support of Muhlaysia Booker, the transgender woman injured in an assault at the complex last Friday, April 12.

The “Black Trans Women Matter” rally will include “info, music and love,” according to a Facebook post announcing the event,” which calls on allies and queer community [to] stand in solidarity with Muhlaysia and against violence towards trans women.”

Booker was attacked by a group of several people between 5 and 6 p.m. on April 12 following a minor traffic accident in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A large crowd stood and looked on as the men assaulted Booker, and videos of the attack posted online have drawn national attention.

One man, Edward Thomas, has been arrested in connection with the attack and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remains in the Dallas County Jail, with bond set at $75,000. Dallas police said yesterday (Monday, April 15), that they are looking for two other persons of interest in the case.

Videos of the attack were posted online and drew both locally and nationally. Openly-gay Dallas City Councilmen Omar Narvaez and Adam Medrano released a statement calling on police to treat the incident as a hate crime, and Mayor Mike Rawlings also issued a statement condemning the assault.

And late on Monday afternoon, Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold, in whose district the assault occurred, released a statement condemning the attack. She said, “We are saddened to learn of the attack on Muhlaysia Booker … . I am soliciting your prayers for the immediate healing and comfort for Muhlaysia and her family. It is important for everyone to respect the human rights of others in our community by showing the highest level of dignity without violence and prejudice. We will continue to work with the Dallas Police Department and staff to ensure the safety, health and welfare of our community.”

Abounding Prosperity Inc. has established a GoFundMe page, located here, to “assist [Booker] with medical bills, mental health services and assistance to … relocate where she can continue her life with a better sense of safety and security.”

Abounding Prosperity CEO Kirk Myers explained that Booker is “in a state of shock and despair” and is “haunted by this heinous incident.” Because the assault occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex in which she lives, he added, she “fears for her safety in her current residence.”