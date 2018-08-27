Bruce Wood Dance announced this morning thay Joy Atkins Bollinger, a longtime veteran of the company who also worked with its founder in his previous enterprise, will take over the role of artistic director from Kimi Nikaidoh. Nikaidoh will move into the role of artistic advisory.

Bruce Wood Dance — originally Bruce Wood Dance Project — was founded in 2011 by Wood, who passed away suddenly in 2014. Nikaidoh took over as artistic director at that time, managing the company alongside executive director and producer Gayle Halperin. Bollinger has been the repeteteuse, helping re-stage Woods dances, for several years, as well as a rehearsal director, dancer and choreographer who created several original works. Eric Courdron, who was a member of the company for three recent seasons, takes over as the new rehearsal director.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful to Kimi for her unparalleled dedication, meaningful leadership and work as a visionary, mentor, choreographer and performer,” Halperin said.

The next production from the company is All Bruce, which takes place Nov. 16 and 17.

