Fort Worth police have arrested 26-year-old Fayaka Dunbar in connection with the Dec. 8 murder of popular drag performer Bianca Giselle Davenport Starr. Dunbar was arrested Tuesday night, Dec. 12, and is facing one charge of capital murder.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting Friday morning at the Fort Worth home Davenport Starr reportedly shared with two other drag entertainers, one of whom — London Starr — was critically wounded in the incident. There is also no word yet on what other charges Dunbar may face.

We will update this post as information becomes available.