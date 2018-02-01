Kevin Moriarty, artistic director of the Dallas Theater Center, announced the full lineup of eight shows for the 2018–19, which will be divided between the mainstage and studio space at the Wyly Theatre, as well as Uptown’s Kalita Humphreys.

Already announced was the world premiere of local gay playwright Jonathan Norton’s Penny Candy, set in South Dallas’ Pleasant Grove area and following a 12-year-old navigating the violence epidemic. And A Christmas Carol will be back as usual as a subscription add-on.

Below is the full schedule:

Steel Magnolias (Sept. 28–Oct. 21, Wyly mainstage). A gay fave by Robert Harling, about strong-willing Southern women coping with loss in a Louisiana hair salon.

A Christmas Carol (Nov. 21–Dec. 30, Wyly mainstage). The holiday tradition.

Fetch Clay, Make Man (Dec. 5–Jan. 6, Wyly studio). DTC playwright-in-residence Will Power returns to the Wyly with this play loosely inspired by the friendship between Muhammad Ali and Stepin Fetchit, addressing what it means to be a black man in America.

Sweat (Feb. 8–March 3, 2019, Kalita). Lynn Nottage’s second Pulitzer Prize-winner about life in a steel town.

The Wolves (March 6–April 7, Wyly studio). What happens when nine teenaged girls meet each Saturday night? Not dolls and boys, but their own drive to be great athletes.

Twelfth Night (March 29–April 28, Wyly mainstage). Moriarty brings back his favorite playwright, one Bill Shakespeare, for this classic comedy about a cross-dressing Viola.

Penny Candy (June 5–July 7, Wyly studio). World premiere; see above.

Real Women Have Curves (June 28–July 21, Kalita). Women in East L.A. deal with life and body image issues.

Season subscriptions are on sale now at DallasTheaterCenter.org.

— Arnold Wayne Jones