It’s been about a year since the Dallas Summer Musicals announced that it would be importing the mega-hit Broadway juggernaut Hamilton to North Texas, but we finally have the calendar listing and know the dates.

Hamilton will run for more than a month, starting April 2, 2019 and ending May 5, 2019. The seven-show season offers season tickets starting at $204 for all seven shows, or about $30/show. (Some add-ons — the musicals Elf and Book of Mormon — are also available.) New season subscriptions are available starting today at DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Also, the most recent Tony favorite, Dear Evan Hansen, will anchor the 2019–20 season.

The full line-up:

Elf (add-on show), Nov, 27–Dec. 2, 2018.

The Phantom of the Opera, Dec. 19, 2018–Jan. 6, 2019.

The Book of Mormon (season add-on), Jan. 29–Feb. 3.

Anastasia, Feb. 19–March 3.

Hamilton, April 2–May 5.

Miss Saigon, May 14–26.

Aladdin, June 6–23.

Hello Dolly!, July 17–28.

Fiddler on the Roof, Aug. 7–18.