Cook County prosecutors have just announced that they are dropping all 16 charges filed against actor and Empire star Jussie Smollett that had been filed in connection with an alleged attack against him in January in Chicago.

“We believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” a prosecutor said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Smollett, 36, has been free on a $100,000 bond, told police he was walking home from a sandwich shop to his apartment at about 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he was attacked by two men who threw bleach on him, put a noose around his neck and yelled racial and anti-gay slurs at him. Two brothers who had worked on the set of Empire were arrested in connection with the attack, but when they told police Smollett had paid them to stage the attack, the police turned their attention to Smollett himself, eventually saying he had staged the attack to get attention.

The brothers said Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage the attack and had promised to pay them another $500 later. Smollett, however, has consistently denied the allegations against him, saying the check the brothers presented as evidence he staged the attack was actually payment to them for physical training to help him get in shape for an upcoming music video.

Chicago police had also accused Smollett of faking a threatening letter he had said he received at work a week before the attack. Federal authorities are investigating that letter.

After Judge Steven Watkins allowed the dismissal, Smollett’s attorneys issued this written statement:

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped, and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.

“Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

— Tammye Nash