The Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, with the big winners The Shape of Water (13), Dunkirk (8), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (7), Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread (6) and leading the pack, all with best picture nominations. Lady Bird received 5; Call Me By Your Name and Get Out both received 4 nominations. The final best pictire nominee, The Post, was surprisingly snubbed, receieving only two noms — best picture and best actress for Meryl Streep.
There were very gay films nominated, including Shape, Lady Bird and Call Me. A complete list is below.
PICTURE
Get Out
Lady Bird
Dunkirk
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Phantom Thread
Darkest Hour
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
ACTOR
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Margot Robbie, I Tonya
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney, I Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick
The Shape of Water
Get Out
Lady Bird
Three Billbords
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
Mudbound
The Disaster Artist
Logan
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Mudbound
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
I Tonya
Three Billboards
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
COSTUME DESIGN
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Victoria &Abdul
SCORE
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SONG
The Greatest Showman (“This Is Me”)
Call Me By Your Name (“Mystery of Love”)
Mudbound (“Mighty River”)
Coco (“Remember Me”)
Marshall (“Stand Up for Something”)
SOUND MIXING
Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SOUND EDITING
Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
War for the Planet of the Apes
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kong: Skull Island
MAKEUP
Darkest Hour
Wonder
Victoria and Abdul
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman
On Body and Soul
The Insult
Loveless
The Square
ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco
Ferdinand
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
LIVE ACTION SHORT
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
ANIMATED SHORT
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroine(s)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop