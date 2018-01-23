The Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, with the big winners The Shape of Water (13), Dunkirk (8), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (7), Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread (6) and leading the pack, all with best picture nominations. Lady Bird received 5; Call Me By Your Name and Get Out both received 4 nominations. The final best pictire nominee, The Post, was surprisingly snubbed, receieving only two noms — best picture and best actress for Meryl Streep.

There were very gay films nominated, including Shape, Lady Bird and Call Me. A complete list is below.

PICTURE

Get Out

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Call Me By Your Name

The Post

Dunkirk

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Phantom Thread

Darkest Hour

DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

ACTOR

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.

ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Margot Robbie, I Tonya

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick

The Shape of Water

Get Out

Lady Bird

Three Billbords

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name

Mudbound

The Disaster Artist

Molly’s Game

Logan

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Mudbound

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

FILM EDITING

Baby Driver

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

I Tonya

Three Billboards

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

COSTUME DESIGN

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Victoria &Abdul

SCORE

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SONG

The Greatest Showman (“This Is Me”)

Call Me By Your Name (“Mystery of Love”)

Mudbound (“Mighty River”)

Coco (“Remember Me”)

Marshall (“Stand Up for Something”)

SOUND MIXING

Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

SOUND EDITING

Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

War for the Planet of the Apes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Kong: Skull Island

MAKEUP

Darkest Hour

Wonder

Victoria and Abdul

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman

On Body and Soul

The Insult

Loveless

The Square

ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

Ferdinand

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

LIVE ACTION SHORT

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

ANIMATED SHORT

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroine(s)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop