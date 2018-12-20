Tis the season to be jolly. That is, unless you’re Donald Trump.

According to reports from the White House, Dear Leader doesn’t like this time of year, because it’s not about him. So his campaign has set up a number to call so you can cheer him up by telling him what a great leader he is.

The number is 800-684-3043.

Actually, the campaign wants you to THANK Trump for being the greatest president in history and tell him how grateful you are.

No, really. They’re not kidding.

So call 800-684-3043 and tell him EXACTLY what you think of him. The call is toll free, although the lines were clogged when I tried and keeps telling me to try again later.

— David Taffet