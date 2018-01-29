Community counselor Candy Marcum’s mom died last week. In her honor, Marcum and her wife, Carolyn Hall, have established the Veronica Marcum Scholarship Fund within the North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Foundation. Scholarships will go to Texas students in nursing programs.

Veronica Marcum was a registered nurse who served in World War II. After the war, she married and started a family. During the 25 years she was raising her family, she kept her RN license current. She returned to work at Methodist Hospital in Houston where she worked until retiring in 1993. While in retirement, she volunteered at MD Anderson Medical Center for another 20 years.

The family will hold a graveside service in San Antonio in the near future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Marcum and Hall asked that a donation be made to the Veronica Marcum Scholarship fund through the Foundation website.

— David Taffet