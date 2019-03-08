House of DIFFA: Futuro peers into tomorrow

For decades, the gala hosted by DIFFA — the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS — was centered on denim jackets that were restyled by designers and celebrities into runway couture, all to raise money to combat HIV/AIDS. But for the last decade, DIFFA has become something different each year, with the fashions built around themes, whether smoking jackets or masquerade glam or even circuswear.

For this year, House of DIFFA: Futuro leaves a wide-open doorway through which guests and designers can design their own style. Will it be silver jumpsuits? LED-imbedded jock straps? Galactic headdresses? That’s always part of the fun in checking out the fashions.

Returning to the Omni Dallas Downtown Hotel, DIFFA will feature jackets, dresses and other wear donated by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Zac Posen, Theory, Ted Baker and more, all up for silent auction. For the live auction portion of the evening, DIFFA’s board tagged none other than Queer Eye original castmember (and current RuPaul’s Drag Race judge) Carson Kressley to serve as celebrity auctioneer. And comedian Dana Goldberg returns to Dallas — this time not at the Black Tie Dinner (where she has performed many times), but here. Guests will enjoy cocktails, appetizers, dinner and dancing (with music by DJ Lucy Wrubel) along with the runway show… and of course the change to people-watch.

Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. March 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. DIFFADallas.org.