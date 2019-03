The Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas and the Rev. Erin Wyma were out of the Strip distributing ashes to those who wanted them to commemorate Ash Wednesday. Pictured are the Rev. Steve Sprinkle and Kevin Thomas receiving ashes for the holiday.

Ash Wednesday falls on the first day of Lent and begins six weeks of penitence before Easter. Ashes on the Strip has become an annual tradition since Cazares-Thomas became senior pastor of Cathedral of Hope.

— David Taffet