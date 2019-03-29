

The queen is coming back to Dallas.

Cher has added 14 major dates in North America to her “Here We Go Again” tour, and one of those is right here in Dallas. She will be at the American Airlines Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, after stops at Houston’s Toyota Center on Dec. 15 and at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Dec. 17.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will be the special guest for the North American stops.

Tickets for the Dallas date go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at noon at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Here We Go Again tour, so Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. through Citi’s Private Pass program.

For complete presale details visit CitiPrivatePass.com. For more details on the tour check out the tour’s Facebook page here.