I’m not a music critic. So I won’t try to “review” Christina Aguillera’s newly-released video for “Accelerate,” the first song off her new album, Liberation, due out June 15 to help spice up national Pride Month. I will just let tell you that the video is out there and let you judge for yourself.

Liberation is Aguillera’s first new album in six years, and if “Accelerate” is any indication, I am pretty sure fans will find it worth the wait. Watch the video below:

— Tammye Nash