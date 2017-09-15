Saturday, Sept. 16, is Mexican Independent Day, so you should celebrate with week with the signature beverage of our neighbor to the south: A tequila drink from mixmaster Jim Meehan — the Michelada Privaverde.

2 oz. Casa Dragones Blanco tequila

3/4 oz. Dolin dry vermouth

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

3/4 oz. tomatillo juice

1/2 oz. agave syrup

1/4 of a japaleno (de-seeded)

4 oz. of Mexican lager

Making it: Muddle the jalapeno with the agave; add the remaining ingredients except the beer. Fine strain 2 oz. of the mixture into a salt-rimmed pilsner glass filled with ice. Top with beer. Garnish with slice of jalapeno.