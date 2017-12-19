Dallas County Commissioners have named Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Marian Brown as interim sheriff, to replace Sheriff Lupe Valdez, who is stepping down to run for governor, CBS Channel 11 is reporting.

Brown is one of the candidates seeking to complete the unexpired term of Valdez. She will face Constable Roy Williams for the Democratic nomination. Republican candidates are Deputy Aaron Meek and Detective Chad Prda.

According to the DCSO website, Brown grew up in Dallas and began her career in law enforcement in 1988 as the first African-American female hired by the Duncanville Police Department. She began working for DCSO in 2014 and is currently chief deputy in charge of general services.

Brown is married to Fox 4 reporter Shaun Rabb and is said to be Sheriff Valdez’s choice to replace her.

Brown will be officially sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Eve.