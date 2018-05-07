Convicted felon and Fox News commentator Oliver North has been named the new president of the National Rifle Association.

The NRA wrapped up its annual convention in Dallas on Sunday, May 6, but waited until Monday to announce its choice of the man who illegally sold arms to Iran to fund a civil war in Nicaragua as its new president. The Iran-Contra scandal, as it was known, occurred during the Reagan administration.

North was convicted on three counts — accepting an illegal gratuity, aiding and abetting in the obstruction of a congressional inquiry, and destruction of documents. As a convicted felon, it’s not clear whether the new president of the NRA can even legally possess a gun.

President George H.W. Bush pardoned six administration officials involved in Iran-Contra. North wasn’t one of them.

— David Taffet