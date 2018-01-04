Life Gets Better Together Counseling re-opened Thursday, after the holiday break, in a new office space in a new location.

Licensed professional counselors Feleshia Porter, Renee Baker and Andrea Cozby are now located at 13500 Midway Road, #404 in Dallas. That’s on the southeast corner of the intersection at Midway Road and Alpha Road, just north of 635.

Baker explained that Life Gets Better Together Counseling moved because the owner of their previous location, on Forest Lane, will be demolishing the building to put up a new, three-story public storage facility. Baker said the Forest Lane building was 50 years old and “admittedly, had its share of drainage issues.”

She continued, “We will miss the old space, but are thrilled to move into the new space … which has two offices, a kitchen, a waiting area and storage. The new space will fit our needs equally as well or even a bit better. I am especially excited that we’ll have a bit more breathing room for our group counseling.”

Life Gets Better Counseling offers a wide range of counseling services, but specializes in counseling related to gender identity and gender transition. All services are by appointment only. Visit their website for contact information and other details.

Offices for Black Transmen Inc. were also located in the building at 3530 Forest Lane. Dallas Voice attempted to contact a representative for the organization for information on where their offices were moving but have not yet gotten a response. We will update as soon as we hear.