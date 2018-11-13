Remember Christopher Cantwell? Yeah, sure you do: He’s that Nazi white supremacist asshole shown in the Vice News video showing off all his guns and bragging about what a badass he was before the “United the Right” Nazi rally in Charlottesville last year.

(Just a quick reminder, the “rally” in Charlottesville ended with a woman protesting the Nazis, Heather Heyer, murdered by a Nazi who rammed his car into a crowd of protesters. It’s also the rally at which, Trump claimed, there were “good people on both sides.”)

Cantwell is also the one whom, when he found out there was actually a warrant out for his arrest for inciting violence at that rally — where a woman was killed by a white supremacist — broke down and cried like a big ol’ titty baby.

You remember him, right?

Guess what Mr. Bad-Ass CryBaby has done now. He has released a new “video game” that requires players to break into a nightclub called “LGBTQ+ Agenda HQ” to shoot LGBT people to win the game, according to various reports, including this one by Bil Browning with LGBTQ Nation. In the game, you can tell which ones are the gay men because they have large, erect penises because — duh! — they are all sexual predators targeting children. In case you missed that fine point, there are posters outside the nightclub declaring “Children Welcome.”

It’s called “Angry Goy II,” and it is basically an updated version of Cantwell’s earlier game, “Angry Goy,” in which, to win, players had to shove Jewish people into ovens. Nice, huh?

In the promotional copy for the game on his website (No. I am not including a link to that bullshit. If you want to visit the site, look it up for yourself), Cantwell says:

“Instead of taking out your frustrations on actual human beings, you can fight the mongrels and degenerates on your computer! Use guns, knives, pepper spray, and more! Lay waste to wave after wave of shitdicks, shitskins, shitstains, and the k—s (yes, that is a censured version of a slur for Jewish people) they serve.”

And in a press release sent to the far-right social network Gab, Catnwell says: “All White men should hunt down and mercilessly kill as many tr—–s [slur for trans women], faggots, n—–s, k—s, and cucks as they possibly can in the new hit game Angry Goy 2.”

In case you have been under a rock at the back of a cave for the last couple of years, an anti-LGBTQ fanatic busted into the Orlando gay bar Pulse during a Pride party in June 2016 and proceeded to kill 49 people and wound at least 50 others. And just last month, an anti-Semite murdered 11 people and injured seven more in a shooting during services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Philadelphia.

— Tammye Nash