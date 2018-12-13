Dallas Animal Services is celebrating the Pawliday Season by providing free, family photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the main shelter located at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road.

All adoption fees will be waived for all pets throughout the weekend.

“Santa is a symbol of caring and giving, so we feel he is the perfect guest of honor for DAS’ lifesaving Pawliday Party,” said Ed Jamison, Director of DAS. “What better way to share those values than by welcoming a homeless pet into your family? Even if you can’t adopt, we hope that you will bring your children to visit Santa and learn the importance of caring for pets in need.”

Due to the large number of anticipated event attendees, DAS requests that attendees leave your owned pets at home. Adoptable dogs will be available for families who’d like to include a pet in their photo with Santa.

DAS has hundreds of dogs, cats and pocket pets available for adoption and pre-adoption. All pets are spayed/neutered, current on vaccinations and testing, and microchipped prior to leaving the shelter. Adopters should bring their valid government ID with them to the shelter.

DAS also has adoptable pets available in North Dallas at its PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center located in the PetSmart at 16821 N. Coit Road, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.