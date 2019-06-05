City Hall kicked off Pride Month today (Wednesday, June 5) with a new LGBT history display and awards at a reception in the lobby of Dallas City Hall.

The exhibit was prepared by University of North Texas from its growing LGBT collection. This year’s exhibit centers on women in the LGBT community.

Councilman Omar Narvaez began the hour with a moment of silence for the four black transwomen who have been murdered in Dallas. Two of those unsolved murders are recent; one occurred last October and one in July 2015.

Other speakers included Brian Price from the city employees’ LGBT resource group, Morgan Geringer from UNT special collections, De’an Roper from The Dallas Way and transgender rights advocate Shannon Walker.

Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano handed out several awards. Freshmen state Reps. Julie Johnson and Jessica Gonzalez were honored with the annual Leadership Award. Medrano gave Dallas Voice a proclamation honoring our the 35th anniversary .

Abounding Prosperity was recognized with the Spirit of Equality Community Award.

Retired AIDS Services of Dallas CEO Don Maison was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, only the second time in the 10-year history of Pride at City Hall that the award has been given.

Dallas Library Director Jo Guidice and Crystal Ross, assistant director of recreation services for the Dallas Park Department, were honored as allies.

A Pride flag was unfurled that will hang in the lobby of Dallas City Hall through the month of June.

To see the LGBT exhibit, Dallas City Hall is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Metered parking is available behind the building and the public security entrance faces the plaza. If security asks your destination, tell them you are there to see the exhibit in the lobby.

— David Taffet