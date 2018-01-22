The Dallas County Republican Party has filed suit to take 128 candidates off of the Democratic Party Primary ballot.

In the lawsuit, Republicans charge Carol Donovan, the Dallas County Democratic Party chair, only signed 23 of the 151 applications for inclusion on the Democratic ballot. Someone else signed Donovan’s name on the others. Texas law says the party chair has to sign the application.

The affected candidates include most state representative and state senate candidates running in Dallas County, most county judges, justices of the peace, constables and candidates running for other local offices. Among those Republicans are trying to remove from the Democratic ballot are LGBT candidates Julie Johnson, Jessica Gonzalez, Sara Martinez and Tonya Parker.

Among those not challenged are U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, County Clerk John Warren and County Judge Clay Jenkins.

In a statement, Donovan said, “We have assembled a legal team of Dallas’ best and brightest Democratic election law attorneys.”

She said the Democratic Party is taking the case seriously. She did not address why she didn’t sign the applications.

Donovan is up for re-election as county chair. Stonewall Democrats endorsed her and it would be up to membership to address the endorsement, Stonewall President Lee Daugherty said. Tonight (Jan. 22) is a county executive committee meeting with all the precinct chairs. He said he expects the meeting to be volatile.

To read the lawsuit in full, click here for Part 1 and Part 2

— David Taffet