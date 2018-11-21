More than 100 people attended a Transgender Day of Remembrance commemoration at the J. Erik Jonsson Library last night (Tuesday, Nov. 20). Names of 369 transgender people murdered around the world were projected and the 22 transgender people killed in the U.S. were read and their stories told.

Among the other speakers were Rachel Gonzalez, the mom of a trans daughter who now serves on the board of Equality Texas, and Stacey Monroe, who almost became a statistic when an armed man came to her house to kill her. Fast action by the police averted that tragedy. Jayla Wilkerson introduced the speakers and read a proclamation issued by Mayor Mike Rawlings delcaring Monday, Nov. 19 Transgender Awareness Day.

For visibility, about half the group went across the street to Dallas City Hall Plaza to light memorial candles.

— David Taffet