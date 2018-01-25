The surprise announcement late last month that Dallas Opera’s CEO and general director, Keith Cerny, was leaving his post effective immediately postponed the DO’s season announcement by a few weeks, but did not change the lineup of five mainstage shows.

Music director Emmanuel Villaume, pictured, announced the lineup. The season will kick of with Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman (four performances from Oct. 12–20), in repertory with Bizet’s perpetual favorite, Carmen (six performances from Oct. 19–Nov. 4). It will then pick up in the spring of 2019 with a two-shot of Puccini: His rarely-seen Manon Lescaut (four performances from March 1–9) and the unavoidable classic La Boheme (six performances from March 15–31). The season ends with Verdi’s Falstaff (six performances from April 26—May 4). Among the impressive “gets” are the legendary baritone Sam Raimi appearing in Boheme.

Season subscriptions go on sale April 4 at DallasOpera.org.

