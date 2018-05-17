Community leaders Dr. Mark Parker and Eric Johnson will be honored as 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients at the Dallas Red Foundation’s Red Dragon: Forbidden City on Friday, May 18.

Dallas Red Foundation, now in its 10th year of raising funds for those living with HIV in North Texas, has announced the details of its third annual spring themed event. Expected to be one of the most attended events hosted by the foundation to date, the evening will include a high-quality silent and live auction putting some amazing items, trips, and experiences up for grabs.

The theme for this year’s event has been announced as, “Red Dragon: The Forbidden City,” respectfully honoring our Asian Influenced cultures. Expect to see an exciting mixture of geisha robes and blazers, as dressing up is highly encouraged.

The event will feature live and silent auction items valued at $50,000, open bar, light bites by Asian Mint restaurant, DJ, amazing décor to go along with the theme, and special performance by recently crowned Miss Red 2018, Gloria Devine, along with other local performers within the community.

Newly minted board President Josh Lara is excited about hosting this upcoming event with the rest of the Board of Directors.

“As we approach the first major event of our 10th year, I can say I am proud of the work and accomplishments that this year’s team is achieving,” Lara said. “This event is sure to bring us, as an organization, to the next level. Aside from the event, we are thrilled to have the ability to not only support Legacy Counselling Center, who has and always will be near and dear to our heart, but also other HIV/AIDS Service Organizations in North Texas, like the Resource Center, who is the only organization in Dallas to offer PrEP to those without insurance.”

In addition to being a gateway to an enchanting new location, Red Dragon: The Forbidden City will also serve as an opportunity to officially announce the organization’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Dr. Mark Parker and Eric Johnson, who will be joining previous winners, Don C. Gaiser, and Joe G. Pacetti. This dynamic duo is no stranger to the Dallas charitable giving scene, serving on countless boards, and generously supporting many organizations such as Human Rights Campaign, Black Tie Dinner, Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, Resource Center, Legacy Counseling, and Dallas Red Foundation since its inception, just to name a few. Aside from assisting financially, they have been champions in the fight of healthcare and advocates for HIV/AIDS supportive causes. The foundation is proud to honor them this year as our Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

Dallas Red Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is focused on providing financial support to organizations in the North Texas area that serve individuals affected by HIV/AIDS. Through the annual Red Party and other fundraising activities and events, the organization seeks to raise both money and awareness for HIV medical and support services available for the LGBT community.

Red Dragon: The Forbidden City takes place at the Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. from 8-11 p.m. on May 18.