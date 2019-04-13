UPDATE FROM DALLAS PD:

“The Dallas Police Department would like to thank the public for their continued support, tips, and assistance in this case. Detectives are actively canvassing the area for possible witnesses and involved suspects in this assault. If you have information or video of this offense please contact Detective Christopher Evans at, 214-671-3584 or via email [email protected].”

ORIGINAL POST:

Dallas police are investigating an incident shortly before midnight on Friday, April 12, that left a transgender woman injured.

According to the Dallas Police Department’s blog, DPD Beat, officers responded to a report at 11:23 p.m. from a Dallas-area hospital about an injured woman. The woman told officers she had been assaulted by suspects known to her after being involved in a minor traffic accident at the Royal Crest Apartments, 3558 Wilhurt Ave. The woman also said her attackers used homophobic slurs during the assault.

Police said the assault was captured on video, and that officers are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

“We take such crimes very seriously and ask that if anyone has additional details, please contact the Dallas Police Department Assault Unit at 214-671-3584,” police said in the blog post.

— Tammye Nash