Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon, a trans woman who was 18, was killed in her North Dallas apartment on Wednesday, May 9. [On one of Ms. Flores-Pavon’s Facebook profile, she spelled her first name with a “K.” Reports filed by police spelled it with a “C.”

Police were dispatched to the scene at 4:17 p.m. and confirmed “suspect choked complainant causing her death” and listed the death as a murder.

Flores-Pavon lived in an apartment along LBJ Freeway near Preston Road. Dallas Fire Rescue arrived first and requested police when they found Flores-Pavon dead.

Dallas Voice has contacted police and will report more information when it’s released.

Ms. Flores-Pavon is the ninth trans woman known to have been murdered so far in 2018 in this country.

— David Taffet