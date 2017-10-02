Robert Moore, the co-founder and former publisher of Dallas Voice who was present at the July 7, 2016 Dallas police ambush, has been recognized for the reinstalled awards from the Press Club of Dallas. Now called the Hugh Aynesworth Awards for Excellence in Journalism, the awards recognize achievement in investigative reporting, spot news and photography in radio, print, television and digital.

The photo, of officer J.D. Smith taken in the midst of the shooting during a peaceful protest, was published by Dallas Voice and elsewhere, and went viral. Since his retirement, Moore has been active in photography. He was also named by the PCD as a North Texas Legend in 2015.

In the last few years, Dallas Voice has met with numerous awards and nominations for its reporting, opinion and photography from the Houston Press Club and the North American Travel Journalists Association. The DPC awards will be presented during a ceremony on Nov. 30 at the Sixth Floor Museum.

— Arnold Wayne Jones