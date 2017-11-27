A car hit a pillar at the Legacy of Love monument on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Michael Milliken, secretary/treasurer of Oak Lawn Committee, which spearheaded the building of the monument and maintains the monument, landscaping and the triangle on which it stands, reported that the car pushed a boulder about 12 feet. The boulder completely destroyed one of the pedestals that surround the monument. That pillar was topped with the Dallas Voice plaque, placed when the monument was first constructed.

Police report the driver was not intoxicated, but a distracted driving accident. The driver is insured, according to police, but Milliken did not have insurance information to file a claim at the time he contacted Dallas Voice.

(Photos courtesy Michael Milliken)

— David Taffet