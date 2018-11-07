Dallas Voice projects U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as the winner in Texas’ 30th Congressional District. This will be Johnson’s 14th term in the U.S. House. She was first elected in 1992, after serving six years in the Texas Senate.

Johnson serves on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and is the ranking member on the Committee on Science, Space and Technology. If Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, she is poised to become chair of that committee. Unlike other committee members and the current committee chair, she actually believes in science.

In this election, Johnson’s token opposition was Shawn Jones, who was running as a Libertarian.

Earlier in the evening, Johnson said she was anxiously awaiting the returns routing for other local Democrats in their races.

— David Taffet