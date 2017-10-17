Voters in the city of Dallas will decide 10 bond propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.

Early voting runs Oct. 23-Nov. 7. Registered voters can go to any early voting location in the county you reside. If you live in the city of Dallas but not in Dallas County (Denton, Collin, Kaufman or Rockwall county residents), go to an early voting location in your county. On Election Day, Nov. 7, vote only in your precinct.

The bond campaign is co-chaired by three people who really can’t stand each other — former mayors Ron Kirk, Laura Miller and Tom Leppert — but apparently agree the money is needed for each of these proposals.

The Dallas Bond Campaign PAC assures voters the bonds proposals can pass without a property tax increase. Almost half the money will be earmarked for roads. More detailed information is on the PAC’s website.

Here’s the dollar amount and what the money is earmarked for in each of the bond proposals that are labeled A-J:

A. $534 million for streets and transportation

B. $262 million to create, expand and improve parks and rec facilities

C. $50 million for Fair Park improvements

D. $49 million for flood protection and storm drainage

E. $16 million to replace and repair libraries and build a new one

F. $14 million to repair and improve cultural and performing arts facilities

G. $32 million to repair, improve and build new police and fire facilities

H. $18 million to repair and improve City Hall and other city facilities

I. $55 million for economic development projects

J. $20 million to improve and expand homeless assistance facilities

— David Taffet