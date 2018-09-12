Season for the Dallas Wings’ 2019 season are now on sale, starting at $125. The tickets are good for the Wings’ 18 home games at College Park Center, and highlight three different ticket packages to let each Dallas fan choose their own best fit.

Season ticket holders get plenty of benefits, like discounted ticket prices, playoff ticket priority, discounted merchandise and chances to win prizes through the 2019 season.

To see all the benefits and the available renewal prizes, visit DallasWings.com. To purchase season tickets call the Dallas Wings ticket office at 817-469-9464.