The Dallas Wings open their third season Friday, May 18, with a 9 p.m. game against the Mercury in Phoenix. The team then heads back to North Texas for their home opener, a 2 p.m. contest at College Park Center in Arlington against the Atlanta Dream.

The home opener will be part of the WNBA’s #WNBAAllDay ESPN programming schedule, which includes a full slate of games on Sunday with all 12 WNBA teams in action.

The 34-game regular season will be played over 94 days this summer, starting on May 18 and ending on Aug. 19. The short schedule is due to the 2018 FIBA World Championships.

The Wings have 17 home games, including nine against Eastern Conference opponents and eight against the Western Conference. Five of the games will be played on Tuesdays and Sundays, three on Friday, two on Thursday and one on Saturday and Wednesday each.

All Sunday afternoon games following the season home opener will begin at 3 p.m. CST, while all games slated for Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 7 p.m. CST.

The Wings will be featured this season on ESPN2 on July 19 at home, when they welcome Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics. A complete television schedule will be released at a later date.

For a complete schedule, see below or go here.

Wings training camp starts in April.

Season tickets are still available starting at $199. Group fan experiences can also be reserved with a $50 deposit. To purchase tickets, call 817-469-9464 or visit dallaswings.com.

Dallas Wings Basketball

2018 SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CDT)

5/18 at Phoenix 9 p.m.

5/20 Atlanta 2 p.m.

5/23 at Minnesota 7 p.m.

5/26 at Atlanta 5 p.m.

5/29 at New York 6 p.m.

6/2 Seattle 7 p.m.

6/8 at Indiana 6 p.m.

6/12 Phoenix 7 p.m.

6/15 Las Vegas 7 p.m.

6/19 at Minnesota 7 p.m.

6/22 Los Angeles 7 p.m.

6/24 Seattle 3 p.m.

6/26 at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m.

6/27 at Las Vegas 9 p.m.

7/1 Minnesota 3 p.m.

7/3 Chicago 7 p.m.

7/5 Indiana 7 p.m.

7/8 at New York 2 p.m.

7/10 Phoenix 7 p.m.

7/12 at Los Angeles 2:30 p.m,.

7/14 at Seattle 8 p.m.

7/17 New York noon

7/19 Washington 7 p.m.

7/20 at Chicago 8 p.m.

7/22 Connecticut 3 p.m.

7/31 Chicago 7 p.m.

8/2 at Indiana 6 p.m.

8/5 Washington 3 p.m.

8/8 Connecticut 7 p.m.

8/11 at Atlanta 1 p.m.

8/12 at Washington 5 p.m.

8/14 at Connecticut 6 p.m.

8/17 Las Vegas 7 p.m.

8/19 at Seattle 6 p.m.

All times CDT