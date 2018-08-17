Dallas Wings clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs tonight (Friday, Aug. 17) with a 107-102 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

All-star center Liz Cambage led the way for the Wings, scoring 43 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. She also had three assists. All-star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith put another 23 points on the board for Dallas. She had two rebounds and eight assists.

Glory Johnson and Kayla Thornton also scored in double digits — 11 and 12 points, respectively. Allisha Gray had nine points, Azura Stephens had eight and Cayla George tacked on three more to round out the Wings’ scoring.

Forward Aja Wilson led Las Vegas with 34 points and seven rebounds.

The win puts Dallas at 15-18 for the season, with one regular season game left. They hit the road for Key Arena in Seattle to close out the season against the Storm with a 6 p.m. game on Sunday, Aug. 19.