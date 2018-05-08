Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty, 76-69, in their first pre-season game of 2018 yesterday (Monday, May 7), at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Wings stay in Uncasville to take on the Connecticut Sun at 6 p.m. (CST) today, then come home to wrap up pre-season play at College Park Center in Arlington against the Las Vegas Aces at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13.

Azurà Stevens, the rookie center out of UCONN, led the Wings to victory in her pro debut, ending the day with 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Wings trailed the Liberty by as much as six points in the first quarter. But then forward Kaela Davis drove up the lane for two, giving Dallas a 27-23 lead and putting the team on track for their first win of the year.

Davis, who just returned from overseas where she plays during the WNBA off season, led the team in assists with three. She also scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds.

Team co-captains Skylar Diggins-Smith and Karima Christmas-Kelly each scored six points in the game, as did Saniya Chong and Ruth Hamblin.

Tickets for Sunday’s final pre-season game are available online at DallasWings.com, starting at $9.

The Wings open regular season play at 9 p.m. Friday, May 18, on the road against the Phoenix Mercury. Their home opener is Sunday, May 20, when they host the Atlanta Dream in a 2 p.m. game at College Park Center.

Dallas Wings celebrate National Pride Month with Pride Night on Friday, when they host the Las Vegas Aces in a 7 p.m. game at College Park Center. Tickets are available online now starting at $9.