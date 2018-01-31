David Crosby and Melissa Etheridge will perform at Scout Bar near Houston on Feb. 5 in a fundraiser for Democratic Congressional candidate Dayna Steele.

Steele is running for the Democratic nomination for the 36th Congressional District, east of Houston.

Crosby began his career with The Byrds in the 1960s, then formed Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young before becoming a solo artist in 1971.

Etheridge’s song “Pulse” commemorated the 2016 massacre at the Orlando nightclub. All proceeds from the song benefit Equality Florida. She won a Grammy for her hit song “Come to my Window.”

They’re supporting Steele, who created NASA’s first online merchandise store. She’s a business success speaker and author of eight books. If she wins her primary, Steele will challenge Brian Babin for his seat in Congress, which was created in 2013 and has had a Republican representative since it was established.

Tickets are $101 and VIP tickets $1,000 and are available here. Scout Bar is at 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., near the Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake, south of Houston.

— David Taffet