A few months ago, I wrote about how Food Network alum Adam Gertler worked with the Dog Haus restaurant brand in developing unique dogs with celebrity chefs. Well, the latest chef to join that team is none other than Dallas’ Dean Fearing. From now through Halloween, the Dean-designed T-Mex (beef chorizo and pepper jack cheese sausage, topped with chipotle aioli and firecracker slaw) will be at the Richardson Dog Haus restaurant (though all the sausages there are amazing!). If you buy a T-Mex now through Oct. 1, Dog Haus will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry.

— Arnold Wayne Jones