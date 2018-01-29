In this week’s print edition of Dallas Voice (and online here), we write about Del Shores’ return to acting in his self-written solo show Six Characters in Search of a Play, which will be presented in Dallas starting Thursday courtesy of Kitchen Dog Theater. Well, since we went to press, Shores has added a Fort Worth installment of the show, thanks to Circle Theatre. Six Characters will take to their stage on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. for one performance west of the Trinity. You can reserve tickets here for Fort Worth, and here for Dallas.

— Arnold Wayne Jones