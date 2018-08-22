The day after Trump’s campaign manager was found guilty on eight counts of tax and bank fraud charges and Trump’s lawyer pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, which implicated Trump in criminal activity, Texas Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are calling for the impeachment of the president.

Here are Tweets from some Texas Democratic representatives:

Rep. Al Green, D-Houston: Where there is a will, there is a way. The framers of the Constitution provided impeachment as the way to remove an unfit President. The ultimate question is, does Congress have the will? #CountdownToImpeachment #ImpeachmentIsNotDead

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston: #OTD @POTUS’s personal lawyer and campaign chair pleaded and/or were found guilty of crimes bearing on his fitness to be President of U.S. and Leader of Free World. @realDonaldTrump must explain his acts to American people.

Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville: After today’s guilty verdict in the @PaulManafort trial and @MichaelCohen212’s plea deal, time is up. We must impeach crooked Donnie. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS

Rep. Lloyd Doggett: D-Austin: I again urge GOP colleagues to stand w/ our country. Yes, Putin did all he could to elect Trump, but he doesn’t care about political parties. He only seeks to divide & corrupt our trust of one another. What Putin opposes is the democracy we hold so dear.

Here’s Trump’s reaction on Twitter to the conviction and guilty plea:

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!

— David Taffet